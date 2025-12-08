Bhopal News: Woman In Marital Dispute Dubs Hubby Terrorist; Seeks Divorce | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman in a marital dispute dubbed her husband terrorist and filed an FIR telling cops that the man is in ‘bad company’ and is associated with anti-national and terror organisations.

It is for the first time that this kind of unique and absurd case has come before Bhopal District Family Court. The couple in their mid-thirties are educated. The man works for a private company while his wife is a homemaker. They got married in 2013 and are parents to an 8-year-old daughter.

Quarrels between them began on the usual issues. The woman accused her husband of not taking care of her, of quarrelling with her on petty issues and of having an extra-marital affair. Fight between the two became a daily routine and about two years back, the woman moved to her parent’s place along with their daughter, while the man shifted with his parents.

After attempts at reconciliation failed, the woman moved the district family court seeking maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC. While the proceedings were underway, the woman approached the police, claiming that her husband was a terrorist.

The case came up for counselling, where the couple were advised by the counsellor to try to work out a compromise. “Both of you can list what you want from the partner and then we can talk,” they were told. In case, a compromise is not possible, they can go for divorce with mutual consent with the husband paying one-time alimony.

The woman was warned against making absurd and serious charges against her husband. She was told that charging her husband with being a terrorist may ruin the lives of both of them.

“Exaggerations and even lies are common in marital disputes. Both the parties often make untrue allegations against each other in divorce and other marital dispute cases. But this case takes the cake,” says counsellor Shail Awasthi.