MP News: Mountaineer Bhavna Dehariya To Receive Vikram Award As High Court Lifts Stay | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mountaineer Bhavna Dehariya will soon be honoured with Vikram Award at an official ceremony, after the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging her selection and upheld the state government’s decision.

Justice Pranay Verma said the state government’s choice for 2023 Adventure Sports category was in accordance with rules and contained no errors. Advocate Anunay Srivastava, representing Bhavna, shared this information, while Deputy Advocate General Shrey Raj Saxena argued the case on behalf of the state.

The petition had been filed by Madhusudan Patidar, who claimed he was senior to Bhavna and deserved the award. However, the court noted that Patidar’s Everest ascent in 2017 fell outside the five-year eligibility period specified in the Madhya Pradesh Awards Rules, 2021. Rule 5 states that only achievements from the previous five years are considered valid in the adventure sports category.

Speaking to Free Press, Bhavna said she had faith in judiciary. “Finally, I got justice. I am elated,” she said, adding, “It is victory of truth.”