Indore News: 13K Students To Take MBA 1st Semester Exams Starting On Dec 16 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is set to begin first-semester examinations for postgraduate traditional and professional courses next week. After announcing the timetable for MA, MCom, MSc and other traditional programmes in the last week of November, the university has now uploaded the exam schedule for MBA and MPEd courses.

According to the official announcement, MBA exams will commence on December 16 and continue for two weeks, ending on December 31. Courses under the MBA programme include full-time MBA, hospital administration, hotel management, marketing management, international business and others.

This year, the number of MBA examinees has increased significantly. Previously, around 8,000 students from 22 colleges appeared for the exams. However, with ten colleges shifting from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) to DAVV from the 2025-26 academic session, nearly 5,000 additional students have been added. As a result, about 13,000 students will appear for the exams this time.

To accommodate the increased number of candidates, DAVV is planning to set up around 35 to 40 exam centres. Each centre will host around 300 to 400 students. The exam timings have been scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, MPEd first-semester exams will be conducted between December 20 and 26, with the government college in Sendhwa designated as the sole exam centre due to the low number of candidates.

Exam controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari stated that admit cards will be issued to the students within the next two days. He further informed that evaluation work will begin immediately after the exams conclude and results for the PG first-semester courses are expected to be declared in January.