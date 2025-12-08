 MP News: Railway Workers Hurt After Railway Track Machine Engine Collided Into Power Wagon In Neemuch
MP News: Railway Workers Hurt After Railway Track Machine Engine Collided Into Power Wagon In Neemuch

MP News: Railway Workers Hurt After Railway Track Machine Engine Collided Into Power Wagon In Neemuch

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
article-image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A railway track machine engine collided into a stationary power wagon (railcar) during routine track repair work near Hingoriya Gate in Neemuch on Monday afternoon, causing a major accident. The collision was so violent that both engines sustained severe damage, creating chaos at the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, a railway department team was conducting regular track maintenance when the incident happened. Workers were aboard the engines performing inspection and repair tasks.

Suddenly, the brakes of one speeding railway track machine failed, causing it to crash into power wagon.

Three to four railway workers sustained serious injuries in the accident. Two workers are in critical condition. A few of them were identified as Vishnu Rathore, 32, from Railway Colony, Neemuch and Ramnaresh Meena, 22, from Mandsaur.

Both injured workers were immediately taken to District Hospital, Neemuch, where they received first aid before being referred for further treatment.

Railway officials and a technical team reached the scene after receiving information about the collision. They assessed the situation and started an investigation into the cause.

Early estimates point to brake failure as the main reason, but the actual cause will be confirmed only after the investigation report is completed. This information was provided by Railway PRO Khemraj Meena.

