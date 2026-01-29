 Indore News: Elected President Of High Court Bar Association
The High Court Bar Association held elections on Wednesday, witnessing strong participation with 1,914 of 2,632 registered advocates casting votes. Manish Yadav was elected president, Abhishek Tugnawat as vice president, while Manish Gadkar and Amit Raj secured secretary and joint secretary posts, respectively. Polling concluded peacefully at 6 pm, and counting was broadcast live.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the High Court Bar Association elections, Manish Yadav was elected as the new president after securing 512+ votes, while Abhishek Tugnawat won the post of vice president with 858+ votes. The position of secretary was clinched by Manish Gadkar, whereas Amit Raj was elected as joint secretary.

Polling concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday in a peaceful manner. A total of 23 candidates contested the elections. Out of 2,632 registered voters, 1,914 advocates cast their votes, indicating a significant participation by members of the Bar.

According to Chief Election Officer Manoj Dwivedi and Media In-charge Ajay Mishra, the voting process was completed on schedule, and counting of votes was carried out late into the night. The counting process was conducted at the Polling Centre within the High Court premises and was broadcast live to ensure complete transparency.

Mayor and former Additional Advocate General Pushyamitra Bhargav also exercised his right to vote during the elections.

This election witnessed an intense contest, especially for the posts of president and vice president, with multiple candidates in the fray. The Bar premises remained charged with enthusiasm throughout the day as candidates made last-minute appeals to voters.

For the post of president, Manish Yadav, Manish Jain, Gaurav Srivastava, Pawan Joshi, and Govind Pal Singh competed.

For vice president, Abhishek Tuganawat, Madhusudan Yadav, Dharmendra Sahu, Bhavana Sahu and Apoorva Shukla contested the election. While for secretary Govind Rao Purohit, Manish Gadkar and Nilesh Manore. For joint secretary, Gyanendra Sharma and Amit Raj were in the race

On the post of executive members which has 5 posts, Aman Malviya, Tejas Jain, Arnik Jain, Rashmendra Suryavanshi and Rahul Panchal were elected.

