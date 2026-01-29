Indore News: Teacher Beaten Up, Campus Ransacked As ABVP Protests At Acropolis College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): College staff was manhandled and a teacher was beaten up as activists of ABVP on Wednesday staged a protest at Acropolis College of Technology and Research claiming the students were charged more fees than fixed by AFRC.

During the protest, ransacking also took place even as students got onto top of cars to raise intimidatingd slogans against the college authorities.

ABVP activists along with students staged a protest against the Acropolis Group of Institutions alleging large-scale irregularities in fee collection in violation of norms prescribed by the Admission & Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC).

The protesters accused the college administration of illegally charging excessive and unauthorised fees from students.

According to ABVP, the institute is allegedly violating AFRC Rule 6.3 by collecting nearly Rs 30,000 per student annually as development fees and an additional Rs 12,000 under the head of miscellaneous fees.

With over 3,000 students enrolled, the organisation claimed that the institute is allegedly making illegal collections running into crores of rupees every year, placing a heavy financial burden on students and their parents.

However, the tempers ran high when a teacher came to pacify protesting students. He was beaten up by some protestors. Some college staff members were also manhandled. When videos of the chaos went viral, ABVP put a message on social media group that only 10 to 15 ABVP activists were present at the protest, while the majority of participants were regular students who were angered by the college s fee policy.