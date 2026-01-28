Indore News: Farmers’ Union Alleges Corruption At Choithram Mandi, Demands Probe

MP News: Farmers’ Union Alleges Corruption At Choithram Mandi, Demands Probe | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Serious allegations of corruption, violation of Mandi Act, and exploitation of farmers have surfaced at Choithram Sabzi Mandi, officially known as Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Phal Evam Sabji Mandi.

Farmers’ unions have spoken out against alleged sale and renting of shops within the mandi premises and have demanded a comprehensive scrutiny of all such transactions carried out over the past 12 years, starting from 2014.

According to allegations, shops inside the mandi are being illegally rented out and even sold, despite provisions under Mandi Act prohibiting such practices. Farmers’ leaders claim that these illegal activities have been continuing unchecked for years, causing direct and indirect losses to farmers and raising serious questions over the role of mandi officials.

Notably, a ban on the sale and purchase of shops in Choithram Mandi has been in force since 2014. Despite this, information has emerged that more than a dozen shops have allegedly been sold within the mandi premises. It is claimed that a shop in the vegetable mandi area was sold barely 15 days ago.

Following a complaint, an administrative inquiry reportedly confirmed violations of rules, after which Shop No. 164 was sealed. This action is being seen as a preliminary step, but farmers insist it is not enough.

Farmers’ leader and state president of Bharatiya Kisan Evam Mazdoor Sena, Bablu Jadhav has demanded a high-level investigation into all shop sales, illegal rentals, and encroachments since 2014.