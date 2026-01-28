MP News: Drunk Cop Rams Bike & Threatens Vendor In Neemuch; SP Suspends Errant Constable |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A constable posted at the police lines in Neemuch was suspended on Wednesday after allegedly hitting a vegetable vendor’s motorcycle while driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred near Jetpura Phanta under the Neemuch police station limits.

According to police, constable Jairam Meghwal rammed his vehicle into the bike of Surendra Singh Ranawat, who was selling vegetables by the roadside. When the vendor objected, the constable allegedly abused him and threatened to implicate him in a false case.

A purported video of the incident was recorded by Ranawat and later circulated on social media.

Following the incident, residents and members of the Karni Sena reached Neemuch police station and demanded action against the constable. Senior police officials took cognisance of the matter and ordered an inquiry.

Neemuch SP Kiran Chauhan said that after examining the complaint and the viral video, the constable was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Based on the findings, Meghwal was suspended with immediate effect, she added.