 MP News: Drunk Cop Rams Bike & Threatens Vendor In Neemuch; SP Suspends Errant Constable
A Neemuch police constable, Jairam Meghwal, was suspended for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and hitting a vegetable vendor’s motorcycle near Jetpura Phanta. The constable reportedly abused and threatened the vendor. A video went viral, leading to public protests. After an inquiry, SP Kiran Chauhan ordered Meghwal’s immediate suspension.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A constable posted at the police lines in Neemuch was suspended on Wednesday after allegedly hitting a vegetable vendor’s motorcycle while driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred near Jetpura Phanta under the Neemuch police station limits.

According to police, constable Jairam Meghwal rammed his vehicle into the bike of Surendra Singh Ranawat, who was selling vegetables by the roadside. When the vendor objected, the constable allegedly abused him and threatened to implicate him in a false case. 

A purported video of the incident was recorded by Ranawat and later circulated on social media.

Following the incident, residents and members of the Karni Sena reached Neemuch police station and demanded action against the constable. Senior police officials took cognisance of the matter and ordered an inquiry.

Neemuch SP Kiran Chauhan said that after examining the complaint and the viral video, the constable was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Based on the findings, Meghwal was suspended with immediate effect, she added.

