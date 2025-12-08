Indore News: Millets, Oilseeds And Traditional Dishes; Three-Day Organic Food Festival To Empower Farmers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day organic food festival is being organized in the city from December 12-14 where consumers can interact directly with farmers and buy organic products.

To be organised at Urban Haat at the Dakkanwala Kuan, the exhibition will focus on empowering farmers and encouraging them to become self-reliant.

The exhibition will be divided into four exciting sections. The first section will be dedicated to millets and will be called ‘Shri Anna’. Visitors can explore and purchase nutrient-rich grains such as kodo, kutki, kangni, ragi and sama.

The second one will be an oilseed exhibition. Here, visitors can get to know about different kinds of oilseeds like mustard, sesame, peanut and sunflower, their extraction methods and health benefits.

The third section will feature knowledge sessions where experts will guide farmers about indigenous oils, oilseed cultivation and processing, millet-based innovations and organic farming techniques and other topics.

The fourth section of the exhibition will feature food stalls selling traditional dishes made from organic products, such as dal-paniya, millet khichdi, millet poha, jalebi made from Gir cow milk, and other healthy foods.

The festival is being organized under the direction of District Collector Shivam Verma and is a joint initiative by the Agricultural Training and Management Agency (ATMA) Project, the Department of Farmers Welfare and Agriculture and Maa Renuka Foods, Anandam Organic, and Shagun Natural.