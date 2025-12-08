 Indore News: Millets, Oilseeds And Traditional Dishes; Three-Day Organic Food Festival To Empower Farmers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Millets, Oilseeds And Traditional Dishes; Three-Day Organic Food Festival To Empower Farmers

Indore News: Millets, Oilseeds And Traditional Dishes; Three-Day Organic Food Festival To Empower Farmers

A three-day organic food festival is being organized in the city from December 12-14 where consumers can interact directly with farmers and buy organic products. To be organised at Urban Haat at the Dakkanwala Kuan, the exhibition will focus on empowering farmers and encouraging them to become self-reliant.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Millets, Oilseeds And Traditional Dishes; Three-Day Organic Food Festival To Empower Farmers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day organic food festival is being organized in the city from December 12-14 where consumers can interact directly with farmers and buy organic products. 

To be organised at Urban Haat at the Dakkanwala Kuan, the exhibition will focus on empowering farmers and encouraging them to become self-reliant.

The exhibition will be divided into four exciting sections. The first section will be dedicated to millets and will be called ‘Shri Anna’. Visitors can explore and purchase nutrient-rich grains such as kodo, kutki, kangni, ragi and sama.

The second one will be an oilseed exhibition. Here, visitors can get to know about different kinds of oilseeds like mustard, sesame, peanut and sunflower, their extraction methods and health benefits.

FPJ Shorts
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO
Read Also
Indore News: 13K Students To Take MBA 1st Semester Exams Starting On Dec 16
article-image

The third section will feature knowledge sessions where experts will guide farmers about indigenous oils, oilseed cultivation and processing, millet-based innovations and organic farming techniques and other topics. 

The fourth section of the exhibition will feature food stalls selling traditional dishes made from organic products, such as dal-paniya, millet khichdi, millet poha, jalebi made from Gir cow milk, and other healthy foods.

The festival is being organized under the direction of District Collector Shivam Verma and is a joint initiative by the Agricultural Training and Management Agency (ATMA) Project, the Department of Farmers Welfare and Agriculture and Maa Renuka Foods, Anandam Organic, and Shagun Natural. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Millets, Oilseeds And Traditional Dishes; Three-Day Organic Food Festival To Empower...

Indore News: Millets, Oilseeds And Traditional Dishes; Three-Day Organic Food Festival To Empower...

Indore News: ‘Underconstruction’ Since 2022, Tulsi Nagar–Vasundhara Complex Road Becomes Daily...

Indore News: ‘Underconstruction’ Since 2022, Tulsi Nagar–Vasundhara Complex Road Becomes Daily...

MP News: West Discom Leads State With ₹225 Crore Subsidy Distribution

MP News: West Discom Leads State With ₹225 Crore Subsidy Distribution

Indore News: No Response From Govt On Metro PIL; High Court Grants Final Opportunity

Indore News: No Response From Govt On Metro PIL; High Court Grants Final Opportunity

MP News: Mountaineer Bhavna Dehariya To Receive Vikram Award As High Court Lifts Stay

MP News: Mountaineer Bhavna Dehariya To Receive Vikram Award As High Court Lifts Stay