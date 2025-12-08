Indore News: No Response From Govt On Metro PIL; High Court Grants Final Opportunity |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday again heard a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the ongoing work of the metro rail project in Indore, the state government did not submit its reply to the court, prompting objections from the petitioner, despite repeated directions.

The petition, filed by social activist Kishore Kodwani, argues that the metro line proposed between Bengali Square and the Airport will severely disrupt the city’s heritage, environment and urban landscape. The petitioner urged the court to grant a stay on the project, pointing out that the government has failed to file a response even after 11 months.

Taking note of the delay, division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi gave the government a final opportunity and fixed December 18 for the next and final hearing.

During the last hearing, the court had orally observed that the authorities must at least clarify when the project will start and when it is expected to be completed. However, neither the government nor the Metro Corporation’s counsel appeared with a reply or explanation.

Concerns for important sites and environment

Kodwani informed the court that excavation and construction work for the metro near important locations like the High Court, Rani Sarai and Rajwada could put these structures at great risk. He said no approval has been obtained from the Archaeology Department for such sensitive zones.

The PIL also claims that the project was never placed before the District Planning Committee for consent.

Raising environmental concerns, the petitioner stated that thousands of trees may be cut along the route, worsening Indore’s greenery crisis. Many parrots roosting on trees near Regal Square would lose their natural habitat if those trees were removed.

The High Court has directed the Metro Corporation to submit a detailed report addressing these issues.

Decision pending despite high-level meeting

A high-level meeting was held recently in the presence of urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, senior government officials and local representatives to decide whether the metro should be elevated or underground between Bengali Square and Palasia. Additional chief secretary Sanjay Dubey had assured that a decision would be taken within 15 days, but even after 21 days, no final resolution has been made.

Estimates suggest that constructing an underground metro would require an additional expenditure of nearly Rs 900 crore.

The matter will now be taken up for final hearing on December 18, when the court expects the government to present a comprehensive response.