MP News: West Discom Leads State With ₹225 Crore Subsidy Distribution

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company has emerged as the top performer in the state under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, successfully installing rooftop solar systems at more than 30,200 locations across the region. These solar units are now generating electricity daily across Indore and 15 districts of the Malwa–Nimar region.

According to officials, over 28,800 consumers have already received subsidy under the centrally-sponsored scheme. A total of ?225 crore has been transferred directly to beneficiaries through DBT, calculated at the maximum subsidy limit of ?78,000 per consumer.

Indore city alone accounts for the highest number of installations, with around 15,000 rooftop solar systems already in place. Including installations carried out under other solar schemes, Western Madhya Pradesh now has more than 45,000 solar units, pushing the region’s total rooftop solar net-metered capacity beyond 330 MW.

Officials said that approvals for new rooftop systems are being issued daily, driven by increasing consumer interest across the region.

Samadhan Scheme benefits 1.51L consumers in Western MP

The Madhya Pradesh Energy Department’s Samadhan Scheme has provided relief to 1,51,500 electricity consumers in Western MP, helping them settle outstanding dues with substantial concessions. A large number of consumers continue to register every day to avail the benefits.

Under the scheme, consumers have collectively received ?4.56 crore in concessions, while the power company has earned over ?45.38 crore in revenue after applying these waivers.

Indore district has reported the highest participation, with over 24,000 consumers benefitting from the scheme. Dhar district follows with 16,000 beneficiaries, Ujjain with 15,400, and Ratlam with 13,452 consumers, who together have availed concessions amounting to nearly ?25 lakh.

In Ratlam district alone, the distribution company has recovered more than ?3.16 crore, reflecting strong public response and effective implementation of the scheme.