 Indore News: ‘Underconstruction’ Since 2022, Tulsi Nagar–Vasundhara Complex Road Becomes Daily Struggle For Commuters
Commissioned in 2022, the construction of the 100-feet-wide road from Mahalaxmi Nagar to Tulsi Nagar to Scheme No 134's Vasundhara Complex might have stood still in time, but for residents of nearby areas, commuting through the stretch poses a new problem every day.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioned in 2022, the construction of the 100-feet-wide road from Mahalaxmi Nagar to Tulsi Nagar to Scheme No 134’s Vasundhara Complex might have stood still in time, but for residents of nearby areas, commuting through the stretch poses a new problem every day. 

The road was sanctioned under an ambitious master plan with a budget outlay of Rs 27.24 crore but its construction remains incomplete even after three years. Although the Indore Development Authority (IDA) approved the construction of the road in August 2022, only 50-foot of the stretch has been developed so far. 

Caught between the IDA’s apathy and the neglect of the contractor, residents struggle with dusty streets and congestion every day while commuting everyday. 

Even the stretch between Tulsi Nagar Bridge and BCM Paradise Square is yet to be completed. The railing and retaining wall being built over the drain along this section has also been in limbo for almost a year. 

MP News: Govt Files Compliance Report In Supreme Court On Bhopal Gas Survivors’ Health Care
The condition of the existing single-lane road has also deteriorated significantly. With clouds of dust looming over the road throughout the day, walking on the road has become hazardous, particularly for elderly residents of Radhika Palace, Tulsi Nagar, and nearby areas.

Radhika Palace Residents’ Association president Rupesh Sharma said, “The road between the Tulsi Nagar Bridge and BCM Paradise is in a terrible condition. The construction has been completely halted since months. Stepping outside the house has become challenging for everyone.”

According to Tulsi Nagar resident and senior journalist K. K. Jha, reducing the width of the road can create long-term traffic problems in the coming years, as the stretch connects bypass traffic with dozens of residential localities spread across the Nipania area.

Pushp Vihar Colony resident Krishna Kumar Verma also expressed concern over the stalled construction of the retaining wall over the drain. “Leaving it unfinished poses a long-term safety risk for both commuters and the surrounding residential areas,” he added.

Residents have urged the IDA to expedite the project and wrap up the road construction at the earliest to ease their hardships. 

