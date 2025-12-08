Indore News: ABVP Presses For Student Union Elections, Calls For Polls In State By 2026 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Urging the state government to ensure that student union elections are conducted in Madhya Pradesh in 2026, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said that such polls play a crucial role in fostering new student leadership through higher education institutions.

Speaking to reporters in Indore on Monday, Solanki said, ”Not only in Madhya Pradesh, but student union elections should be conducted in all universities across the country. We have raised this demand before the Centre and we are raising the same demand before the state government.”

ABVP is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He argued that a democratic student representation contributes positively to society by allowing emerging youth leaders to engage meaningfully in campus affairs and beyond.

Addressing reservations raised by some governments against student union polls, Solanki said, “Some governments feel student union elections can vitiate the atmosphere of academic campuses and that unpleasant incidents could lead to disorder. But, we believe the administration must make adequate arrangements to prevent such incidents.”

He questioned why universities in Madhya Pradesh should hesitate about conducting polls when such elections are already being conducted in well-known institutions such as Delhi University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“Our demand is that student union elections be conducted in Madhya Pradesh in 2026 no matter what,” he added.

Referring to the the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in multiple states and Union Territories, the ABVP leader described the exercise as vital for maintaining clean and updated voter records, adding that the organisation is spreading awareness among citizens about its importance.

He also shared that the ABVP, which claims to have a membership of around 77 lakh, plans to celebrate 150 years of the composition of India’s national song by organising group renditions of ‘Vande Mataram’ at educational institutions nationwide.