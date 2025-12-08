 MP News: Govt Files Compliance Report In Supreme Court On Bhopal Gas Survivors’ Health Care
Staff Reporter
Updated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union government filed a compliance report in Supreme Court on Monday in the contempt case concerning free and appropriate medical care for Bhopal gas survivors and medical research on long-term health problems faced by survivors and their dependents.

Petitioners have been directed to examine the compliance report and submit responses identifying directions that remain unfulfilled. Matter will be listed after two weeks.

|SC had earlier issued notices to Union Health Ministry, ICMR and MP government for persistent non-compliance of past orders, including those issued in September 2025. Court sought clear timelines, implementation procedures and release of funds for digitising gas victims’ health records, a process long delayed due to deteriorated older records. Judges stressed accountability of officials and pushed for proper healthcare delivery and record management.

Court had also pulled up central and state officials for failing to carry out a decade-old 2012 order on record computerisation and treatment. A monitoring committee report cited serious gaps, including unfilled hospital posts, incomplete distribution of health booklets and partial compliance with earlier directives. Many victims still lack essential medical records and smart cards, prompting SC to demand proactive steps and strict implementation by authorities.

