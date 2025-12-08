MP News: Bhopal Metro To Be Inaugurated On Dec 21, Announces CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that the Bhopal Metro would be inaugurated on December 21. The chief minister made the announcement while talking to reporters in Khajuraho.

Sources said that the Metro project will be inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be attending the programme virtually.

A few days back, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) issued a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) for commercial operations of Bhopal Metro’s priority corridor which comprises eight metro stations.

Sources in the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said that the Metro project will boost the city’s public transportation system and will save petrol and diesel worth Rs 1,200 crore per annum. The project would also help in reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

The Metro trains will ply between eight stations of the 7.5-kilometre priority corridor. These Metro stations are situated between Subash Nagar and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal.

A total of 27 Metro trains have been sanctioned for the Bhopal Metro project. Of these, nine Metro trains have arrived. Each train will comprise three coaches. Each coach can accommodate 300 passengers — 50 in seats and 250 standing.