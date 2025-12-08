Indore News: 5.58 Lakh Voters Not Found During SIR Verification, Claims Congress's Ex-Corporator Dileep Kaushal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A former Congress corporator has claimed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) survey revealed that 5.58 lakh voters across Indore’s nine Assembly constituencies were not found at their registered addresses.

With this claim, ex-corporator Dileep Kaushal launched a signature campaign in the city demanding that the list of missing and suspicious voters identified under SIR programme be made public to prevent bogus voting and electoral fraud. The campaign was initiated on Monday at Chhawani Square by Kaushal, who has been raising issues of alleged irregularities in the voter verification process.

He said that although the status report of the SIR programme shows that 100 percent voter survey has been completed across all Assembly constituencies of Indore, the district election office has still not released the list of voters who were found missing or suspicious during verification.

He claimed that withholding this information increases fears of fake voting and potential voter manipulation.

“Those voters who were not found during the survey may suddenly appear during the final phase of elections. Transparency is essential to ensure free and fair polls,” Kaushal said.

Kaushal said the SIR survey revealed that 5.58 lakh voters across Indore’s nine Assembly constituencies were not found at their registered addresses. Despite repeated requests, their enumeration forms were not recalled, and no spot panchnama was prepared, he alleged.

He warned that if the Election Commission does not act promptly, he will be forced to approach the court.

Political Significance: Gap of 4.17 Lakh Votes in 2023 Assembly Election

The issue has gained momentum in Indore’s political circles as the number of voters missing under SIR is even higher than the collective victory margin in the 2023 Assembly elections, where the total difference between winners and runners-up across nine seats was 4,17,717 votes.

With the signature campaign gaining public support, political observers believe the matter may escalate further, possibly leading to legal intervention if authorities fail to address the concerns.

The breakup

41,625 — Deceased

2,68,303 — Not found at address

2,03,834 — Shifted (relocated)

19,154 — Duplicate entries

25,962 — Other reasons

5,58,000 - Total

Seat-wise victory margins (2023):

Indore-1 – 57,939

Indore-2 – 1,07,047

Indore-3 – 14,757

Indore-4 – 69,837

Indore-5 – 15,671

Mhow – 34,392

Rau – 35,522

Depalpur – 13,698

Sanwer – 68,854