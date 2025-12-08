 MP News: Congress Demands CBI Inquiry Into 56 Lakh Children Dropping Out Of School
He said that according to the Unified District Information System for education data of the year 2017-18, the total enrollment of the students in schools was 1.60 crore. In 2024-25, enrollment dropped to 1.04 lakh. Patwari thanked union minister Dhamendra Pradhan, who showed the real picture of the malnutrition situation of the state while addressing a function here on Sunday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 07:38 PM IST
MP News: Congress For CBI Inquiry Into 56 Lakh Children Dropping Out Of School | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has demanded a CBI inquiry into 56 lakh students who have dropped out of the schools in the state in last five years. “Where are these missing children?” state Congress president Jitu Patwari demanded to know while interacting with media persons here on Monday.

He said that according to the Unified District Information System for education data of year 2017-18, the total enrollment of the students in schools was 1.60 crore. In 2024-25, enrolment dropped to 1.04 lakh.

Patwari thanked union minister Dhamendra Pradhan, who showed the real picture of the malnutrition situation of state while addressing a function here on Sunday.

I am thankful that the minister accepted the truth that 50 lakh children in Madhya Pradesh have not seen an apple,” Patwari said.

He said Rs 12 is given to every child for midday meal and Rs 40 is given for a cow. “But the children are facing malnutrition, and cows are dying in shelters after starving,” he added.

