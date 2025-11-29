MP News: 'Eent Se Eent Baja Denge,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Govt To Hike Corn MSP To ₹2500 A Quintal After Farmers Cry Losses-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress chief Jitu Patwari demanded state government to increase the Minimum Supportive Price (MSP) of corn to Rs 2500 a quintal, after meeting the farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Betul.

Patwari shared the video on X, where he can be seen sitting with farmers. He discussed their problems related to crop procurement and MSP.

He patiently heard their complaints where he was informed that the farmers had to sell corn at losses.

Patwari demanded that the state government must ensure fair prices for their crops. “Hum eent se eent baja denge sarkar ki… kisano ko makka ka sahi daam dilvao.” (We will destroy the government if farmers are not goven proper price for their yield.)

Watch the video below :

When Patwari asked the math behind corn, farmers told that it costs around Rs 1900 to grow a quintal of corn, however we are forced to sell it for Rs 1,200–1,600.

Patwari demanded that the government fix the corn price at Rs 2,500 per quintal, as even the actual needed price is at least Rs 1,900.

Demands for other crops too

Patwari also said that the prices of soybean must be increased above Rs 6,000, and wheat above Rs 3,000, so that farmers can earn properly. He added that many farmers are not receiving money under the Bhavantar Yojana.

“Farmers only get messages, but no money comes into their accounts,” he said.

Attacking the ruling BJP, he said, “Mohan Yadav ji, we will strongly raise our voice against your government. Give farmers the right price for corn.”

Patwari added that when it comes to farmers’ problems, there is no BJP or Congress. “We must live for farmers,” he said.