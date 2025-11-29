 MP News: Two Men Caught With School Girls After Police Raid In Chhindwara; House Owner Pandit Detained; Arrangements Inside Shock Officers--VIDEO
According to officials, the two girls are school students, while the two men work in private jobs. All four were taken in for questioning to understand their involvement and how long such activities had been taking place.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
article-image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were allegedly caught with two school girls in a suspicious condition after police raided a three-storey house in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Thursday.

Police also detained the house owner, Pandit Anil Kumar Dwivedi, who is suspected of running the illegal setup. The cops thrashed the accused and made them perform sit-ups

The house had 18 rooms and around 20 beds, indicating that the place was being used regularly for immoral activities.

Watch video below :

The incident took place in Chandan Gaon in Chhindwara.

According to information, the raid was carried out near the Krishna Temple area following a tip-off about illegal and immoral activities happening inside the building.

Acting on the SP’s instructions, the police team reached the spot.

According to officials, the two girls are school students, while the two men work in private jobs. All four were taken in for questioning to understand their involvement and how long such activities had been taking place.

During the search, officers were shocked to see the arrangement inside the building.

article-image

Local residents informed police that Dwivedi had been allegedly promoting such activities for several months, which had disturbed the atmosphere of the entire neighbourhood and caused problems for families living nearby.

Police are now investigating the case further and checking if more people are connected to the illegal operations. Additional action will be taken based on the findings.

