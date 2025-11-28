 Palghar News: Vasai Crime Branch Busts Fake Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Nalasopara; Seizes Premium Bottles, Chemicals Worth ₹12 Lakh
The Crime Branch Unit 2 of Vasai has busted a major illegal liquor manufacturing operation in Nalasopara East, where low-cost liquor brought from neighbouring states was being adulterated with chemical substances and repackaged as premium alcohol brands.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Vasai Crime Branch Busts Fake Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Nalasopara; Seizes Premium Bottles, Chemicals Worth ₹12 Lakh | X - @MBVVPOLICE

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Crime Branch Unit 2 of Vasai has busted a major illegal liquor manufacturing operation in Nalasopara East, where low-cost liquor brought from neighbouring states was being adulterated with chemical substances and repackaged as premium alcohol brands.

Accused Detained During Raid in Nalasopara East

Acting on a tip-off, officials of Crime Branch Unit 2 conducted a raid on November 27 in Nalasopara East. The accused, Dharmaraj Babulal Nishad (55), a resident of the same area, was detained during the raid.

Cheap Liquor Mixed With Chemicals and Sold as Premium Brands

According to police, the accused was illegally procuring cheap liquor from Daman and Goa, mixing it with chemical additives, and filling the concoction into empty bottles of high-end liquor brands. The bottles were then sealed and labelled to be sold in the local market as premium products.

Premium Whisky Bottles, Caps and Chemicals Seized

During the raid, police seized 368 bottles of various premium whisky brands. Officers also recovered 13 sacks containing empty branded bottles, 1,100 bottle caps, and 200 ml of chemical mixture used for adulteration. The total market value of the seized material is estimated at ₹12,00,000 (display value ₹1,72,620).

Also Watch:

Case Registered Under IPC and Maharashtra Prohibition Act

A case has been registered at Tulinj Police Station under IPC Sections 318 and 274, along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 — including Sections 65(a), (b), (d), (e), (f), 81, 83, 86, 90, 103, and 108. Further investigation is underway.

