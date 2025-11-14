MP News:' Modi Ji Changed Constitution To Control Election Commission,' Slams Congress' Jitu Patwari As Bihar Voting Trends Give Majority To NDA-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari accused the Modi-led government of controlling the Election Commission of India, as vote counting trends show 'clean sweep' by NDA in Bihar on Friday.

Addressing a gathering in Ratlam, he asserted that the right to vote belongs to the people, not any party. He said that earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner was chosen by three people, the Chief Justice of India, the Leader of the Opposition and the Prime Minister, in order to keep the Election Commission fair.

But now, Patwari alleged, the Modi government removed the Chief Justice from this panel and added Home Minister Amit Shah instead.

He said this change was made by bringing a new rule, and now Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP “control” the Election Commission.

Crimes against Tribals

He went on to target CM Mohan Yadav's government in Madhya Pradesh.

"The Chief Minister will give speeches on Adivasi Diwas on Nov 15, but will not do anything meaningful for the community," said Patwari, taunting him to instead celebrate ‘Adivasi Paschyataap Diwas’ (Adivasi Regret Day).

He said, “Arey Mukhyamantri ji… you will celebrate Adivasi Gaurav Diwas on the 15th, but then you must also tell the truth to the Adivasi people. As, their daughters face the highest number of kidnappings and rape cases. Why do Adivasi families still not have proper health facilities? Why do their children not get good education?”

He added that the government has ₹1.25 lakh crore meant for the development of Adivasi children, for their growth and welfare, but the Adivasi community is still not progressing.

Saying, “You have to answer why Adivasi land was taken from them. Why are Adivasi women facing the highest maternal deaths? If you really want to celebrate, then you should honestly observe an ‘Adivasi Paschyataap Diwas’ (Adivasi Regret Day).”

He said young people who raise their voice need support, but instead of helping Adivasi youth, the government is “using their resources” without giving them real benefits.