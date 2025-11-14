 MP News: After 19 Deaths, 10 Horses Go Missing From Jabalpur Farm; Owner Fails To Answer
Now, with 10 more horses missing, the situation has become even more worrying. When questioned, the farm house operator failed to give any clear answer about the missing horses. Soon after the horses were brought in May, 12 of them had died, which had already created a stir in the administration.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ten horses out of 38 remaining have gone missing from a farm house in Jabalpur on Friday. The incident was reported at the same farm located at Rapura, where 19 horses died a few months ago, raising safety concerns.

Notably, 57 horses were brought from Hyderabad on May 5 for riding academy in Jabalpur. Of them, 19 horses died last month, raising serious concerns about their health and maintenance.

When questioned, the farm house operator failed to give any clear answer about the missing horses.

According to information, these horses were part of a group of 57 horses that were secretly brought from Hyderabad to Rapura in May this year.

Out of the 57 horses, 19 have already died, raising serious concerns about their condition.

Now, with 10 more horses missing, the situation has become even more worrying.

The Animal Husbandry Department had been keeping a very close watch on the horses because there was a fear that they might be infected with Glanders (a dangerous and highly contagious disease found in horses).

Due to this suspicion, veterinary teams were regularly visiting the farm house and checking the health of the animals.

Soon after the horses were brought in May, 12 of them had died, which had already created a stir in the administration.

The district administration is now investigating the entire case to find out how the horses went missing and what led to the deaths.

