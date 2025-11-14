Bhopal News: Speeding Car Driver Abandons Injured Auto Driver Near Hospital, Victim Dies | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car driver hit an auto-rickshaw and, instead of ensuring treatment for the injured auto driver, abandoned him near the boundary wall of AIIMS Hospital, leading to his death.

Bag Sewania police registered a case on Wednesday night and have launched a search for the car driver.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, 62-year-old Premlata Sitoke, her son Rajesh had left home on November 7 and did not return home. His body was found the next day.

On Wednesday, a person who was a witness to the accident informed the family that Rajesh’s auto-rickshaw was hit by a speeding car near Bag Sewania Bazar area.

After the crash, some commuters had stopped the car driver who pretended to take injured Rajesh to the hospital for treatment. However, the car driver abandoned the injured man near the boundary wall of AIIMS and fled the scene.

Due to the delay in receiving medical aid, Rajesh succumbed to his injuries. Police said CCTV footages were being checked and efforts were underway to trace and arrest the car driver.