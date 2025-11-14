 MP News: Speeding Truck Mows Down Woman, Daughter-in-Law On NH-44 In Morena; Villagers Block Highway
Harshita Rawat
Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her daughter-in-law died on the spot after a speeding truck hit their bike from behind in Morena on Friday.

After the accident, angry villagers blocked the highway, while the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped.

article-image

The accident occurred near Deori village on National Highway-44 under the Civil Lines police station area.

According to information, Shriram Kushwaha from Hingona village had come to Morena with his wife, Triveni Kushwaha, and daughter-in-law, Sarita Kushwaha, for medical treatment.

After the treatment, the three were returning home on one bike.

Near Deori village, a fast-moving truck crashed into them from behind. The impact was so strong that Triveni and Sarita died instantly, while Shriram survived without major injuries.

article-image

Following the accident, a large crowd gathered at the spot. Villagers blocked the highway, demanding justice and compensation for the victims. Police reached the location, seized the truck, and began efforts to clear the traffic.

The highway remained blocked for about half an hour. Police and administrative officials later managed to reopen the road.

CSP Deepali Chandouriya said the truck hit the bike from behind, and although the rider, Shriram, is safe, his wife and daughter-in-law lost their lives.

Police are currently searching for the driver who fled from the scene.

