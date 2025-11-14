 Madhya Pradesh November 14, 2025 Weather Updates: Indore Records 7.6°C, Bhopal 8.2°C; Northern Winds Bring Strong Cold Waves To State
The coldest November night in Bhopal was recorded at 6.1°C on 30 November 1941.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing an unusually cold November this year. Temperatures have dropped sharply in major cities like Indore and Bhopal. 

Indore is facing its coldest November in 25 years, while Bhopal has recorded night temperatures below 9°C for the past seven nights. 

Jabalpur has also seen a significant dip in temperature. Interestingly, the state’s only hill station, Pachmarhi, is comparatively warmer than these cities.

What do weathermen say?

Weather experts explained that icy winds from the north are affecting districts of Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Indore, Sagar, and Bhopal divisions more strongly. 

Pachmarhi, located in the southern part of the state, is not receiving these winds with the same intensity, which is why its nights are less cold.

In Dindori, the cold wave has become so severe that all schools will now start from 8:30 am. The order was issued late at night by Collector Anju Pawan Bhadoria.

According to the Meteorological Department, some cities in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh recorded higher night temperatures than Bhopal and Indore. On Wednesday-Thursday night, Dehradun recorded 10°C, Shimla 8.2°C, and Una 8°C. In comparison, Indore recorded 7.6°C and Bhopal 8.2°C. This trend has continued for about a week.

The department had already predicted a stronger cold wave in the second week of November, and the forecast has proven correct. Northern winds are expected to push temperatures even lower in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Temperature records 

In Bhopal, the usual night temperature in November ranges between 9°C and 12°C. Over the past 10 years, this has been the typical pattern. The coldest November night in Bhopal was recorded at 6.1°C on 30 November 1941.

November also sees occasional rainfall. In the past 10 years, it has rained three times this month. In 1936, the city recorded more than 5.5 inches of rain in November.

