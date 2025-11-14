Indore News: Theatre, Music Take Centre Stage On Day 2 Of DAVV Youth Fest | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A vibrant wave of theatre, music and cultural performances swept over the second day of the two-day Youth Festival organized at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday. The event brought together students from various departments and colleges, showcasing their talent across 22 different art forms and competitive events.

According to festival coordinator Dr Piyush Tendulkar, on the second day there was an exciting lineup of theatre competitions, including one-act plays, mimicry, mimes and skits in the university auditorium. The participants impressed the audience with their creativity, expressions and comic timing, drawing huge applause from students and guests alike.

Meanwhile, at EMRC, students engaged in a written and oral quiz competition, where they demonstrated quick thinking and knowledge by answering questions in real time.

The day also saw energetic contests in light vocal music, group singing and collage-making, adding to the festival s artistic spirit.

Debate sparks intellectual exchange

As part of the festival, a debate was organized at the School of Economics on the theme Are ancient sayings like 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' still relevant today?

Participants passionately argued both for and against the motion, displaying sharp reasoning and eloquent presentation skills. The discussion highlighted diverse perspectives on global harmony and the relevance of traditional Indian philosophy in contemporary times.

In addition, a panel discussion on Education for New India was also held, where students exchanged ideas on how education could drive transformation in modern India.