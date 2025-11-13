MP News: Bhavantar Yojana Empowers Farmers Across The State; 1.33 Lakh Benefitted |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday transferred Rs 233 crore to the accounts of 1.33 lakh farmers across the state under Bhavantar Yojana during a state-level event in Dewas.

The scheme, a first-of-its-kind initiative, ensures that farmers receive fair prices for their crops, especially soybean and has become an inspirational model for other states.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav praised the tireless efforts of farmers, calling them equal to soldiers on the borders and crediting them for the state’s recognition as the “Soybean State.”

Addressing the programme, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous development programmes are being implemented in the state. Over 2,36,774 farmers sold more than 4 lakh quintals of soybean under the scheme, highlighting its success.

"Last year, the price of soybean was Rs 4,800; this time, soybean is being purchased at a price of over Rs 5,300, providing farmers with a benefit of Rs 500 per quintal. Over 9 lakh farmers in the state have registered to sell soybean under the Bhavantar Yojana. Today, funds were transferred to the accounts of 1.33 lakh farmers. The state government has fulfilled its promise to farmers within 15 days of launching the scheme," he added. He also highlighted that a Bhavantar Helpline Centre has been established for the convenience of farmers. The Chief Minister said that the scheme has eliminated many difficulties farmers used to face while selling their produce.

During the event, Yadav performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for eight development projects worth Rs 183.25 crore, including roads, police housing, CNG plants for stubble management and a 100-bed working women’s hostel. Modern farming exhibitions showcased equipment such as rotavators, drones, seeders and balers, along with organic and natural farming demonstrations.

CM Yadav announced that the year 2026 would be observed as the "Year of Agro-Based Industries" in Madhya Pradesh. He said that registered farmers under the Bhavantar Scheme can sell their soybeans in markets until January 15. More than 220 main mandis and 80 sub-mandis across the state are currently involved in procurement.

Yadav also inspected agricultural equipment exhibition, viewing machinery such as rotavators, drones, seeders, planters, sprayers, balers and ploughs. He also visited the organic and natural farming displays organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Interacting with farmers, he encouraged adoption of modern agriculture and mechanisation to enhance productivity and promote sustainable farming practices.

Certificates for organic farming and loans under various schemes were distributed. Public representatives, officials and thousands of farmers attended the event.

‘Leaders limited to social media’: MP CM on why Congress fails to win elections

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that the opposition leaders have limited themselves to social media, and that is why they failed to win any election in the last 20 years in the state. Yadav alleged that Congress questions the BJP government’s intention on religious festivals being organised on a large scale and even on cash benefits being provided to the women (Ladli Behna) and farmers through different schemes in Madhya Pradesh.

“I don’t know why Congress leaders feel pain when the BJP government transfers money to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana and farmers to provide them financial support,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a large gathering of farmers in Dewas district.

Hitting further at the current leadership of Madhya Pradesh Congress, led by Jitu Patwari, Mohan Yadav stated that the opposition has disconnected itself from the people, which is the reason the party has been out of power in the state for the last 20 years.

“They (Congress) have been in opposition for the last 20 years because of their own faults. If the situation remains the same, the Congress is going to remain in opposition for the next 50 years, because no one is going to support them," Yadav said without mentioning the name of any Congress leader.