 MP News: Member Of Parllaiment Panel Compares MLA Salary, Allowances With 15 States
The government committee formed to review proposals for increasing salary, allowances and Local Area Development Fund of MLAs and ex-MLAs met on Thursday but could not reach a final consensus.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
It will meet again in December during the assembly’s winter session to finalise a decision. The aim is to include any increase in state budget to be presented in March.

A committee member said government officers provided details of salary and allowances given to MLAs in at least 15–16 states.

It emerged that even MLAs of neighbouring Chhattisgarh receive more than Madhya Pradesh MLAs. In Chhattisgarh, MLAs get Rs 1.75 lakh, while MPs receive only Rs 1.10 lakh. Maharashtra MLAs get the highest, around Rs 3.61 lakh.

“We compared salaries and allowances of MLAs in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha, Delhi and others. However, no consensus could be reached on what should be given to Madhya Pradesh MLAs. Ex-MLAs are aspiring for more,” said BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi, a committee member.

An officer present at the meeting said even Tripura and Meghalaya were included in the discussion.

The committee is also considering to increase Local Area Development Fund for MLAs from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore.

