Bhopal News: Security Upped For Four- Day Ijtema, 4K Cops Deployed | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the recent blast in Delhi, security has been intensified for the annual four-day Ijtema (Islamic congregation) being held in Itkhedi from Friday (November 14). Police will maintain strict surveillance across the entire Ijtema area to ensure safety for participants arriving from across India and abroad.

According to police officials, over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to provide round the clock security. More than 3,000 volunteers will also assist the police in vigil, traffic and crowd management during the religious gathering. Around 300 traffic police personnel will handle vehicular traffic management to prevent congestion in and around the venue.

Officials said that 250 CCTV cameras had been installed across the Ijtema grounds for better surveillance, monitoring crowds and detecting any suspicious activity or objects promptly.

Emergency response arrangements have also been made with eight fire tenders and five ambulances stationed at the venue for quick response in case of any untoward incident.

As many as 50 senior police officers have been tasked with ensuring security at the event. Inspector General (IG) Rural Abhay Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer for the Ijtema.

Identity cards to volunteers

To ensure accountability, the Ijtema management committee will issue identity cards with a QR code to all volunteers. Police teams will verify these cards to confirm that only authorized volunteers are on duty.

Traffic diversions

Traffic police have ensured extensive traffic arrangements for the Ijtema with the largest congestion expected on Monday during the Dua. Heavy traffic will be restricted on routes leading to the venue, including Mubarakpur-Patel Nagar

Bypass, Gandhi Nagar-Ayodhya Nagar, Ratnagiri, Lambakheda-Karond, Bhopal Talkies, Royal Market, Lalghati and Nadra Bus Stand. Citizens are urged to use alternate roads.

From 7 AM on November 15, all heavy vehicles, dumpers and mixers will be banned from Bairasia Road to Karond. On November 17, entry of all heavy goods vehicles into Bhopal will be completely prohibited from 4 AM. Vehicles from Indore and Sehore will be stopped on the district border or diverted via Ichhawar-Budhni. Those from Raisen and Mandideep will be stopped on Bilkhiriya border while Rajgarh and Guna-bound traffic will be diverted through Kurawar-Sehore.

Passenger buses from Vidisha will terminate at Bhanpur Rotary while those from Bairasia will end at Halalpur stand. Separate parking areas have been marked for vehicles arriving from all directions.