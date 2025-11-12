 MP News: Topan Speciality Films To Invest ₹950 Crore In Pithampur
MP News: Topan Speciality Films To Invest ₹950 Crore In Pithampur

Topan Speciality Films Private Limited, acquired by a Japanese group, has expressed interest in investing Rs 950 crore in Pithampur, Dhar district, entirely through Foreign Direct Investment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
MP News: Topan Speciality Films To Invest ₹950 Crore In Pithampur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Topan Speciality Films Private Limited, acquired by a Japanese group, has expressed interest in investing Rs 950 crore in Pithampur, Dhar district, entirely through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The company plans to establish its unit in Sector 7 of Pithampur Industrial Area, focusing on BOPP and CPP film manufacturing with an annual capacity of approximately 71,200 tonnes. Topan Speciality Films, with headquarters in Japan and Punjab, specialises in packaging films, label films and graphic lamination, and has a global turnover of Rs 25,000 crore.

A delegation of Indian and Japanese officials from the company met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Samatava Bhawan on Wednesday. The delegation included Whole-Time Director Amit Jain, Managing Executive Director Hiroshi Suzuki and General Manager Tasuku Sena.

The company’s investment aims to strengthen industrial growth in Pithampur while expanding its global manufacturing footprint.

