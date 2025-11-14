Happy Children’s Day! Little Hearts, Big Courage; Sometimes The Smallest Voices Tell The Strongest Stories |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Every child carries a sunrise within — a promise of light that refuses to fade.

Even in the darkest corners, that light learns to find its way.

This Children’s Day, we honour not just the laughter and dreams of childhood, but its quiet power — the kind that turns pain into purpose, loss into fuel, and hope into action. These are stories of young hearts that refused to surrender, that kept walking even when the path was steep and the world seemed unkind.

Each of them — Rakhi, Bhavya, Avisha, Lovenesh, and Avika— reminds us that resilience wears many faces. Sometimes it’s a pair of bruised gloves hitting back at fate; sometimes it’s a hesitant word transforming into a song. It can be found in the strokes of a paintbrush that defies limitation, in wheels that race ahead of grief, in young minds inventing change, or in the steadfast spin of a table tennis paddle that refuses to slow down.

They come from different towns, classrooms, and dreams — yet they are united by one truth: the spirit of rising. Behind each triumph stands a family’s love, a teacher’s faith, a school’s support — proof that resilience, like light, multiplies when shared.

This is not merely a celebration of achievement. It is a celebration of heart — of the will to fight, to sing, to paint, to build, to serve, and to shine.

Because every child, in their own way, is already a story of victory.

Against the ropes, for the gold: Rakhi Bhalse

Meet a class 11 champion, fuelled by grit, a mother's fierce love, and a dream to serve the nation.

The path to the boxing ring for Rakhi Bhalse (Class 11) was paved not with privilege, but with heartbreaking sacrifice and immense courage. Rakhi grew up in Barwah in a very humble family, having lost her father at a very early age. Her mother became the family’s sole warrior, taking on low-wage work and pouring every ounce of her strength into sustaining their world.

Rakhi initially found joy in dance, but a spark ignited a fiercer dream when she saw her uncle: she decided to become a boxer. This choice brought immediate, brutal challenges. They were stretched thin, facing significant financial and emotional barriers that would have broken a lesser spirit. To compound her struggle, she had to endure the crushing negativity of critics who told her, "You won't be able to do anything."

Yet, Rakhi’s resolve never faltered; she simply refused to listen. That quiet defiance, coupled with her mother’s unwavering, unconditional love, became her shield and her motivation. Her mother became her most fervent supporter, making countless efforts and sacrifices to ensure Rakhi could keep training. Recognizing this profound struggle and remarkable talent, the school management stepped in, offering a vital lifeline by waiving her fee completely.

Rakhi’s story proves that the greatest fight is often fought with the heart. Her fierce spirit has led to monumental achievements:

* She is a celebrated 4-time state champion.

* She won the Gold Medal of the Mahapor Trophy.

* She clinched the Gold Medal in the 3rd district boxing competition at Nehru Stadium.

* Her dedication culminated in a Gold Medal in the 69th SGFI State Championships and selection for the Nationals.

But for Rakhi, the journey is far from over. Her ambition transcends personal gold—she dreams of channelling her courage into a greater purpose: to do something for the nation and prove that when heart meets dedication, there is no limit to what a champion can achieve.

A whisper becomes a song: Bhavya Soni

Introducing a class 1 student who, with a mother's fierce hope and a father's gentle patience, discovered his beautiful voice.

When Bhavya Soni (Class 1) was just four years old, his small world felt frustratingly distant. He spoke very little, often withdrawing into a silence that held his parents, Ravi and Priyanka Soni, in an embrace of worry. Communication seemed like a monumental hurdle, and his boundless energy was difficult to channel. Yet, in their hearts, his parents held onto an unwavering patience and a fierce, quiet hope.

Bhavya’s journey of progress is a beacon of profound, enduring love. With early intervention, consistent therapy, and his parents’ tireless dedication, he began to blossom slowly and beautifully. Word by hesitant word, his voice found its way; songs began to replace the silence, and his smiles grew brighter and more confident. Today, at the age of six, the joy is palpable: he greets his friends, participates with enthusiasm in every class activity, and expresses his feelings with increasing ease. Bhavya’s story reminds us that with profound love, deep understanding, and timely support, every child can overcome the silence and make the world listen to their own triumphant song.

Artist within: Avisha Jhariya

A Class 5 student who chose determination over definition, celebrating her unique, shining light.

Avisha Jhariya (Class 5) was diagnosed with a Specific Learning Disability (SLD), a challenge that might have dimmed another child’s spirit. But Avisha made an empowering decision: she would never let a label define her true self. Supported fiercely by her parents, Hitesh and Dr. Vini Jhariya, Avisha poured all her determination into nurturing the gifts that came naturally.

Instead of wrestling with what was difficult, she embraced her passion. She developed a beautiful hand for writing and uncovered a brilliant creative spark. Today, Avisha shines brightest through her art—she loves singing devotional bhajans, immersing herself in painting, and expressing her soul through various creative mediums. Her journey is a profound reminder to every parent and child: we must look beyond the struggle to see the sheer magnitude of a child's unique and precious gifts, celebrating the vibrant strength that allows their creative light to shine.

Against all barriers: Rise of Lovenesh Khanna

What does it mean to fight when the world tells you to stay down? For Lovenesh Khanna, the answer is simple: rise. And rise he did—against every barrier, every loss, and every limitation. Now, at the age of 28, Lovenesh is Indore's first wheelchair fencer, and he’s preparing to step onto the mat for the Indore District Fencing Championship. But this story is not about a man in a wheelchair—it’s about a warrior who refuses to stay seated.

Lovenesh’s story begins not in a gym or a dojo, but at home, where his parents planted the seeds of strength and determination. His father, Nitin Khanna, and his late mother, Nirmala Khanna, enrolled him in martial arts classes as a child, believing in the power of discipline and physical activity. “They wanted me to stay active, to push my limits,” Lovenesh recalled. This encouragement would unfold into a deeper purpose later in his life.

When tragedy struck with the recent passing of his mother, Nirmala Khanna, Lovenesh faced a darkness many would never come back from. "That was the hardest moment of my life," Lovenesh said, "She was my strength. Losing her felt like losing everything." But grief, as crushing as it was, never broke him. He found his anchor in his father, Nitin, who stood by him like a rock. “My father pushed me when I had no energy to push myself.”

He channeled his grief back into martial arts—first karate, then Arnis—and it was during these training sessions that he saw fencing. The moment was a spark that ignited a new fire. "I saw others fencing, and I was hooked. The speed, the precision—it felt like something I could master," he says. Under the relentless guidance of coach Sayeed Alam, Lovenesh dove headfirst into the sport, transforming himself into the dedicated fencer he is today.

Lovenesh is driven by a colossal ambition: "District selection is just the beginning. I want to represent my country one day, to bring home a medal from the Paralympics.” His father captures the feeling of many: "As a parent, that’s all you can hope for—your child’s courage, their ability to keep going no matter the odds.” Indore has certainly taken notice, with local sports personalities like Vikas Sharma, Manish Arya, and Vishal Saini all sending their congratulations, praising Lovenesh’s drive and tenacity.

Young innovators' club: Avika Dubey

Innovation truly begins in the classroom, and nowhere is this more evident than at Sandipani Ahilyashram No.1, Polo Ground, where Avika Dubey (Class 8) founded the “Young Innovators’ Club.” Under the guidance of Rajnish Shrotriya Sir, Avika, along with club members Anshika, Akshita, Bhumika, Dhanishtha, and Pragati, is making science exciting while raising vital environmental awareness.

Avika's initiative focuses on hands-on, impactful action. The club organizes creative activities like science skits, tree plantation drives, rallies, and awareness seminars. Their commitment to communication was highlighted when their science-based nukkad natak (street play) was presented at the state level in Jabalpur, where it received high appreciation.

Beyond the classroom, Avika is a techno-savvy student with a deep interest in AI and the latest technologies, even learning coding to enhance her innovative projects.

Through this club, Avika and her peers are proving that young learners can be powerful catalysts, spreading the message of caring for the planet while proving that the future of science starts with student leadership.