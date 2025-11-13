 Red Fort Blast Aftermath: 'Ap Apni Kaumbh Ko Samjhaiye,' Says Dhirendra Shastri After Muslim Members Welcome Him With Saffron Shawl -- VIDEO
Red Fort Blast Aftermath: 'Ap Apni Kaumbh Ko Samjhaiye,' Says Dhirendra Shastri After Muslim Members Welcome Him With Saffron Shawl -- VIDEO

He condemned recent violent incidents in Delhi and urged the community to guide their youth and engage with teachers and clerics to promote harmony.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Muslim Community Welcomes Bageshwar Maharaj’s Unity March with Saffron Shawl In Haryana | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As questions flared up on the secular fabric of India amid the horrific Red Fort blast, Muslims came together to welcome Bagehswar Dham's Pandit Dhirendra Shastri during 'Sanatan Ekta Padyatra' in Haryana.

Hundreds of members of the Muslim community warmly greeted Shastri’s procession in Sarai Khadak village on its 6th day.

The village sarpanch, Irshad Khan, honoured Maharaj with a saffron shawl and showered him with flowers. Many locals and devotees also clicked photos and selfies with him during the ceremony.

‘Unity in diversity is possible’

During his address, Bageshwar Maharaj thanked the Muslim community for their warm welcome and said, “If the nation survives, the Constitution will survive. This country belongs to everyone. Teach your children the values of peace and unity.” 

He also saluted APJ Abdul Kalam and quoted verses by Rahim and Raskhan, saying that unity in diversity is possible and is the main message of his Padayatra - to protect the nation and the Constitution.

Moved by Maharaj’s words, Sarpanch Irshad Khan assured him of full support. He said, “This land is ours, and we will protect it. We strongly oppose any kind of violence.” 

He also promised to hold community meetings to guide the youth on the path of peace.

Many people, including Sanu, Salman, Sahil and several Hindu and Muslim devotees, actively participated in the Padayatra, promoting the message of national unity and brotherhood.

