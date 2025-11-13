Bhopal News: CMRS Begins Final Inspection Of Bhopal Metro; Commercial Run After Approval

Bhopal News: Metro Rollout Awaits Sanction Letter From Railway Safety Commissioner; Official’s Visit Pending, Operation Can Begin Soon After | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) team began the third and the final inspection of the Bhopal metro at the Subhash Nagar Metro Depot on Thursday morning.

The team will inspect facilities inside the depot, and on Friday, it will check the metro tracks and stations.

If everything meets safety standards, the CMRS will issue its approval report. After this the Metro’s commercial run can begin.

Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Bhopal later this month to flag off the Metro’s first run.

Commissioner Sengupta, who recently took charge, is inspecting the Bhopal Metro for the first time.

Strict security measures have been enforced at the depot and entry of outsiders has been restricted during the inspection.

However, work at some stations-Subhash Nagar, Kendriya School, DB Mall, Sargam Talkies, Rani Kamalapati, AIIMS, Alkapuri and DRM Tiraha-is still pending.

Earlier, the government had targeted October 2025 for the Metro’s launch. 2 CMRS inspections have already taken place in September and October.

During this the previous commissioner, Janak Kumar Garg, reviewed the 6.22 km priority corridor between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS.

The Bhopal Metro project work began in 2018. It included a 16.05 km route from AIIMS to Karond.

Of this, work on the priority corridor (6.22 km) from AIIMS to Subhash Nagar is almost complete, while finishing work continues at a few stations and steel bridges along the route.