 Bhopal News: CMRS Begins Final Inspection Of Bhopal Metro; Commercial Run After Approval
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: CMRS Begins Final Inspection Of Bhopal Metro; Commercial Run After Approval

Bhopal News: CMRS Begins Final Inspection Of Bhopal Metro; Commercial Run After Approval

The Bhopal Metro project work began in 2018. It included a 16.05 km route from AIIMS to Karond. Earlier, the government had targeted October 2025 for the Metro’s launch. 2 CMRS inspections have already taken place in September and October.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Metro Rollout Awaits Sanction Letter From Railway Safety Commissioner; Official’s Visit Pending, Operation Can Begin Soon After | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) team began the third and the final inspection of the Bhopal metro at the Subhash Nagar Metro Depot  on Thursday morning.

The team will inspect facilities inside the depot, and on Friday, it will check the metro tracks and stations.

If everything meets safety standards, the CMRS will issue its approval report. After this the Metro’s commercial run can begin.

Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Bhopal later this month to flag off the Metro’s first run. 

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2026 Retention: KKR Add Star Power To Abhishek Nayar's Staff, 2-Time IPL Champion Shane Watson Joins As Assistant Coach
IPL 2026 Retention: KKR Add Star Power To Abhishek Nayar's Staff, 2-Time IPL Champion Shane Watson Joins As Assistant Coach
Mumbai Accident: 38-Year-Old Man Dies After Scooter Crashes Into Illegally Parked JCB In Sewri; Probe Underway
Mumbai Accident: 38-Year-Old Man Dies After Scooter Crashes Into Illegally Parked JCB In Sewri; Probe Underway
Kerala Lottery Result: November 13, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-597 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 13, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-597 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
'I Will Use My Conscience And Decide,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Resignation Demand After Pune Land Deal
'I Will Use My Conscience And Decide,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Resignation Demand After Pune Land Deal

Commissioner Sengupta, who recently took charge, is inspecting the Bhopal Metro for the first time. 

Strict security measures have been enforced at the depot and entry of outsiders has been restricted during the inspection.

However, work at some stations-Subhash Nagar, Kendriya School, DB Mall, Sargam Talkies, Rani Kamalapati, AIIMS, Alkapuri and DRM Tiraha-is still pending. 

Read Also
Bhopal News: On 2nd Visit, CMRS Team Inspects Metro Stations, Operational Arrangements
article-image

Earlier, the government had targeted October 2025 for the Metro’s launch. 2 CMRS inspections have already taken place in September and October. 

During this the previous commissioner, Janak Kumar Garg, reviewed the 6.22 km priority corridor between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS.

The Bhopal Metro project work began in 2018. It included a 16.05 km route from AIIMS to Karond. 

Of this, work on the priority corridor (6.22 km) from AIIMS to Subhash Nagar is almost complete, while finishing work continues at a few stations and steel bridges along the route.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: CMRS Begins Final Inspection Of Bhopal Metro; Commercial Run After Approval

Bhopal News: CMRS Begins Final Inspection Of Bhopal Metro; Commercial Run After Approval

Red Fort Blast Aftermath: 'Ap Apni Kaum Ko Samjhaiye,' Says Dhirendra Shastri After Muslim Members...

Red Fort Blast Aftermath: 'Ap Apni Kaum Ko Samjhaiye,' Says Dhirendra Shastri After Muslim Members...

MP News: Influenced By Social Media, Youth Steals ₹3 Lakh Cash To Buy Latest iPhone & Showcase...

MP News: Influenced By Social Media, Youth Steals ₹3 Lakh Cash To Buy Latest iPhone & Showcase...

MP News: 20-Year-Old Gwalior Man Ends Life After Betrayal By Married Woman With 4 Kids; FIR...

MP News: 20-Year-Old Gwalior Man Ends Life After Betrayal By Married Woman With 4 Kids; FIR...

Bhopal News: Odisha Officials Visit City To Study ‘Bhopal Model’ Waste Management

Bhopal News: Odisha Officials Visit City To Study ‘Bhopal Model’ Waste Management