MP News: Influenced By Social Media, Youth Steals ₹3 Lakh Cash To Buy Latest iPhone & Showcase Luxury Lifestyle On Reels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The desire to buy an iPhone and showcase a luxury lifestyle on social media forced a 20-year-old to commit a theft of Rs 3 lakh in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

Police said the accused, Danish, wanted to become a YouTuber and planned to buy the newly launched iPhone 17.

The youth identified himself as 20-year-old Mohammad Danish, alias Sultan, a resident of Nai Basti, Gohalpur police station, Jabalpur. He originally hails from Katni.

According to information, a theft of ₹3 lakh was reported from an abandoned house in the Gohalpur police station area on November 8. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and began an investigation. Following which, Danish was caught.

Station in charge Ritesh Pandey stated that during interrogation, Danish confessed to the theft. He revealed that on the night of November 8, he broke into an abandoned house in Gohalpur and stole ₹300,000 in cash. The accused admitted that he used the stolen money to purchase two iPhones, a silver chain worth ₹13,500, clothes worth ₹9,000, a mobile gimbal worth ₹11,000, and a bag and belt worth ₹2,000.

Police seized goods worth approximately ₹1.56 lakh and ₹30,000 in cash from the accused.

Danish stated that he was influenced by the youths flaunting luxury lifestyles on social media, wearing branded clothes, eating at high-end restaurants, and using expensive gadgets. He also wanted to become famous and earn money by making reels and videos; however, he did not have the money to purchase a hi-tech phone with an excellent camera. Therefore, he decided to plan a theft.

Currently, the accused has been arrested and presented in the court, while the police are also questioning him to find out whether he has committed thefts at other places.

Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay has instructed all the station in-charges in the district to curb incidents of theft and burglary.