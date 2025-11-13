 Bhopal News: Odisha Officials Visit City To Study ‘Bhopal Model’ Waste Management
Bhopal News: Odisha Officials Visit City To Study 'Bhopal Model' Waste Management

Team studies door-to-door collection, segregation, recycling operations, integrated sanitation and system real-time monitoring practices implemented by BMC

Thursday, November 13, 2025
Bhopal News: Odisha Officials Visit City To Study 'Bhopal Model' Waste Management

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of officials from various urban bodies in Odisha visited the city on a two-day study tour to learn from state capital’s acclaimed “Bhopal Model” of solid waste management and it’s associated practices by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

During the visit, the delegation met Mayor Malti Rai and Commissioner Sanskriti Jain, who detailed the city’s integrated sanitation system and shared products made from recycled plastic, textile, and other waste materials.

The officials toured several key locations which are showcasing BMC’s initiatives starting from like Bhanpur Khanti, Anna Nagar Garbage transfer station and textile recovery plant, recycle hub at Danapani and finally Kachra Cafe at Arera Colony.

At the Integrated Control and Command Center (I&CCC) in the Smart City office, officials observed real-time monitoring of garbage vehicles and learned about door-to-door collection systems, GPS-based tracking, and recycling operations.

Commissioner Jain briefed the delegation on upcoming projects aimed at expanding the city’s cleanliness initiatives and strengthening waste segregation and recycling processes.

Appreciating Bhopal’s sustainable approach, the Odisha delegation said that several elements of the “Bhopal Model” would be replicated to enhance solid waste management in their cities.

