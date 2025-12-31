MP News: Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Witnesses Heavy Crowd On Last Day Of 2025; VIP Movement Expected In First Week Of Jan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive crowd of devotees thronged to witness the Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday-- last day of 2025.

Devotees were seen waiting in the long queues at the temple premises from 4 am onwards for the darshan of Baba Mahakal before the New Year begins.

The temple was beautifully decorated with flowers and lights for this special occasion.

During the early morning Bhasma Aarti, Panchamrit Puja was performed, where the Jyotirlinga was offered milk, curd, ghee, sugar, honey, and fruit juices. Following this, Karpur Aarti was performed.

Lord Mahakal was adorned with a silver crescent moon, a Tripundra (three horizontal lines on the forehead), and a garland of makhana (fox nuts). Lord Shiva's sawari-- Nandi, was also given a ritualistic bath, and prayers were offered at the Nandi Hall.

Lord Mahakal adorned with silver crown of Sheshnag

Dry fruits, fruits, and sweets were offered as bhog (offering), after which bhasma (sacred ash) was offered to Baba Mahakal by the Mahā Nirvāṇī Akhara. During the Bhasma Aarti, Lord Mahakal wore a silver crown of Sheshnag, a silver garland of skulls, rudraksha beads, and garlands of fragrant flowers.

A large number of devotees present at the Bhasma Aarti sought the blessings of Baba Mahakal and prayed for happiness, peace, and prosperity in the New Year.

Heavy security has been deployed at the premises to manage the rush around the New Year. Several VIPs, like politicians and Bollywood celebrities, are also expected to visit Mahakal in the coming week.