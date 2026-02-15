Madhya Pradesh February 15, 2026, Weather Update: Warm Afternoons Return As Temperatures Rise Across State

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is slowly moving out of the winter phase as temperatures continue to rise across most regions.

Clear skies and dry weather are dominating, leading to warmer afternoons, while mornings and nights are still relatively cool. The change is being clearly felt by residents, especially during peak daytime hours.

Weather Forecast

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain dry across Madhya Pradesh for the next few days. Clear skies will continue, and there is no sign of rainfall in the immediate forecast. Day temperatures may rise further by 1 to 2 degrees, while night temperatures are also likely to increase gradually.

In Bhopal, the maximum temperature is around 30°C, which is about 2 degrees higher than the previous days. The minimum temperature is close to 14°C. Residents are experiencing comfortable mornings, but the afternoon sun is becoming stronger, making outdoor movement slightly uncomfortable after noon.

Indore is also seeing warmer conditions. Day temperatures have reached nearly 31°C, showing an increase of around 2 to 3 degrees. Night temperatures remain near 15°C. People in busy areas and markets are feeling mild heat during the afternoon, though evenings remain pleasant.

In Gwalior, the heat is more noticeable compared to other cities. The maximum temperature has touched about 32°C, nearly 3 degrees higher than earlier this week. Morning temperatures are still low at around 13°C, causing a clear difference between cool mornings and warm afternoons.

Jabalpur has recorded daytime temperatures close to 30°C, with a rise of about 2 degrees. The minimum temperature remains around 14°C. Residents say the weather feels pleasant overall, but the increasing heat in the afternoon is now clearly felt.

Residents across the state are adjusting to the changing weather. Many people are avoiding outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, drinking more water, and choosing lighter clothing.

Students, office-goers, and outdoor workers are especially feeling the warmer afternoons. Though the heat is not severe yet, it signals the steady shift toward a warmer season in Madhya Pradesh.