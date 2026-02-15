MP News: Traffic Curbs To Manage Mahashivratri Rush At Pashupatinath Temple | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur traffic police on Saturday issued a traffic plan for Mahashivaratri celebrations at the Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur to manage the heavy influx of devotees. The traffic plan will be effective Sunday 4am onwards.

According to the order, buses and other heavy vehicles will be completely restricted from operating between Naka No 10 and Court Ghati Road up to Ambedkar Square. Such vehicles will be diverted via the Nayakheda bypass route.

Traffic movement from the Mela Ground, Badi Pulia and Chhoti Pulia may be stopped as required for two-wheelers, four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws. Residents travelling to and from the Khiljipura area have been advised to use the Circuit House–Kuber Temple route.

Designated parking has been arranged at Bhavsar Dharamshala Ground, Court Ghati Road, Pashupatinath Mela Ground, near Dwarkadhish Temple, and the authorized parking area towards Chandrapura. Parking in front of the old and new temple gates is strictly prohibited.

Violators will face action, and vehicles will be removed by crane.

Police appealed to devotees to cooperate, use alternative routes and park only at designated spots.