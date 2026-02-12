 Indore Crime: Went To Buy Chicken, Photo Studio Worker Found Dead Near Rail Track With Deep Slit On Throat
A 40-year-old photo studio worker, Khojram Narange, was found murdered near the MR-4 railway crossing in Indore’s Banganga area on Thursday morning. Police said his throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon. Originally from Chhattisgarh, he lived in Bhagirathpura. He had gone out for drinks the previous night and never returned. Police are probing personal enmity and affair angles.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 40-year-old photo studio worker was found near a railway crossing in the Banganga police station area of Indore on Thursday morning, an official informed. A team of forensics and senior officers rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

According to ACP Rubina Mizwani, the deceased was identified as Khojram Narange, a native of Chhattisgarh who was residing in the Bhagirathpura area. Police received information around 8 am about a body lying near the MR-4 railway track. A preliminary investigation revealed that he was murdered by having his throat slit. Police suspect that a sharp-edged weapon was used in the attack. He had returned from work and later went to consume liquor at night, after which he did not return home.

Police are investigating the case from the angles of personal enmity and an extramarital affair.

The deceased’s sister Rajni said that Khojram worked at a photo studio in the Polo Ground area. “He had returned home with me and later went outside, saying that he was going to bring chicken. When he did not return at night, we searched for him until 1 am. Later in the morning, we received information from the police that his body had been found near the railway track,” Rajni said.

Police are questioning the deceased’s co-workers and family members. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

