 Indore News: VIDEO Shows JCB Driver Trying To Run Over Engineer At Aerodrum Metro Site
A video has surfaced showing an engineer narrowly escaping after a JCB driver tried to attack him at Indore’s Aerodrum Metro site. The argument, reportedly over a minor issue, escalated dangerously as the driver swung the JCB’s claw toward the engineer. Witnesses intervened, and the engineer escaped unharmed. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video surfaced on social media, showing a JCB driver allegedly trying to run over an engineer at a metro construction site in Indore. It further shows the engineer running for life as the wicked driver continued to drive the heavy vehicle towards him.

Apparently, an argument broke between the two, which enraged the driver.

The incident happened at the Aerodrum Metro Project site in Indore on Tuesday.

The footage, released Wednesday, shows a heated argument between the engineer and the driver over work at the site.

In the video, the driver can be heard using abusive language, including saying, “Mere baap ka kuch nahi jata hai,” while the engineer tries to intervene. The driver then moves the JCB forward and swings its claw toward the engineer. The engineer falls to the ground to save himself as the driver attempts to crush him under the machine.

Watch the video below :

He manages to back away and escape, while the driver repeatedly moves the JCB toward him.

According to sources, the argument between the engineer and the JCB driver was over a minor issue, but the driver reacted in an extreme and dangerous manner.

Witnesses said the dispute began over work-related issues at the metro site.

People present at the location shouted and intervened, forcing the driver to stop the JCB before anyone was seriously harmed.

The engineer has not yet filed a complaint with the police. However, after the video went viral, the Indore police took action.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia said the police have registered a case based on the video and are trying to locate the engineer.

Further investigation will determine the action against the driver.

The incident has raised concerns about safety at construction sites and the need for strict supervision of heavy machinery operations.

