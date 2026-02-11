 MP News: Mephedrone Factory Busted In Ashosk Nagar; Businessman Learnt Process Online & Sourced Chemicals From Indore, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Mephedrone Factory Busted In Ashosk Nagar; Businessman Learnt Process Online & Sourced Chemicals From Indore, Arrested

MP News: Mephedrone Factory Busted In Ashosk Nagar; Businessman Learnt Process Online & Sourced Chemicals From Indore, Arrested

Police raided a house in Kadrana village and uncovered an illegal mephedrone manufacturing unit operated by Priyanshu Jain and Raghvendra Singh Parmar. Officers seized 1.28 kg of solid mephedrone, 2.58 kg in liquid form, 45 kg of raw materials, and a pistol with cartridges. The accused allegedly learned production methods online and sourced chemicals from Indore.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local industrialist, who suffered huge losses in business, and his associate have been arrested for allegedly running a mephedrone manufacturing factory in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, an official said on Wednesday.

Police have recovered about 3.8 kg of mephedrone in solid and liquid forms and a large quantity of raw material used to produce the contraband, he said.

Read Also
Indore News: Woman Gets Husband Arrested For Selling Ganja By Sending Video To Police Commissioner
article-image

Mephedrone, often called 'meow meow', is a powerful synthetic stimulant and has gained popularity among the youth and teens.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Mahesh Chand Jain told reporters that acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a house in Kadrana village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to the discovery of a mephedrone factory.

FPJ Shorts
Anil Kapoor's 'Super Woman' & Wifey Sunita Stuns In ₹1,62 L Organza Silk Kurta At Sonam's Godh Bharai
Anil Kapoor's 'Super Woman' & Wifey Sunita Stuns In ₹1,62 L Organza Silk Kurta At Sonam's Godh Bharai
SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And In-Hand Salary Details
SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And In-Hand Salary Details
Indian Govt's AI Deepfake Crackdown: Experts Hail Revised Guidelines For Instagram, YouTube
Indian Govt's AI Deepfake Crackdown: Experts Hail Revised Guidelines For Instagram, YouTube
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹12 Crore In Financial Assistance To 15,700 Construction Workers' Children
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹12 Crore In Financial Assistance To 15,700 Construction Workers' Children

The DIG said that local industrialist Priyanshu Jain (31), who was facing legal troubles due to significant business losses, was running the drug unit at the house of his partner Raghvendra Singh Parmar (38).

He said both accused were arrested and police seized from their possession 1.28 kg of solid mephedrone, 2.58 kg of mephedrone in liquid form and nearly 45 kg of raw material used to make the drug.

A .32-bore pistol and 15 live cartridges were also recovered from Priyanshu, a resident of Chanderi, the official said.

The DIG said the accused had learned to make mephedrone online and frequently visited Indore to procure certain chemicals needed for its production, information about which was received by the police through an informant.

He said a detailed investigation is underway. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore College Tales: Short Kurtis Paired With Denims & Chic Jhumkas Become New Favourite Of DAVV...
Indore College Tales: Short Kurtis Paired With Denims & Chic Jhumkas Become New Favourite Of DAVV...
MP News: Mephedrone Factory Busted In Ashosk Nagar; Businessman Learnt Process Online & Sourced...
MP News: Mephedrone Factory Busted In Ashosk Nagar; Businessman Learnt Process Online & Sourced...
MP News: 'Pehle SP, DIG… Aur Ab ADGP' CM Mohan Yadav Shares Light Moment With ADGP Rakesh Gupta...
MP News: 'Pehle SP, DIG… Aur Ab ADGP' CM Mohan Yadav Shares Light Moment With ADGP Rakesh Gupta...
Indore News: SOPA Hails Centre's Decision To Exclude Soyabean From India-US Trade Concessions
Indore News: SOPA Hails Centre's Decision To Exclude Soyabean From India-US Trade Concessions
Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Holds First Janta Chaupal To Ensure Instant Redressal Of...
Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Holds First Janta Chaupal To Ensure Instant Redressal Of...