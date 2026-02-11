MP News: Mephedrone Factory Busted In Ashosk Nagar; Businessman Learnt Process Online & Sourced Chemicals From Indore, Arrested

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local industrialist, who suffered huge losses in business, and his associate have been arrested for allegedly running a mephedrone manufacturing factory in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, an official said on Wednesday.

Police have recovered about 3.8 kg of mephedrone in solid and liquid forms and a large quantity of raw material used to produce the contraband, he said.

Mephedrone, often called 'meow meow', is a powerful synthetic stimulant and has gained popularity among the youth and teens.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Mahesh Chand Jain told reporters that acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a house in Kadrana village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to the discovery of a mephedrone factory.

The DIG said that local industrialist Priyanshu Jain (31), who was facing legal troubles due to significant business losses, was running the drug unit at the house of his partner Raghvendra Singh Parmar (38).

He said both accused were arrested and police seized from their possession 1.28 kg of solid mephedrone, 2.58 kg of mephedrone in liquid form and nearly 45 kg of raw material used to make the drug.

A .32-bore pistol and 15 live cartridges were also recovered from Priyanshu, a resident of Chanderi, the official said.

The DIG said the accused had learned to make mephedrone online and frequently visited Indore to procure certain chemicals needed for its production, information about which was received by the police through an informant.

He said a detailed investigation is underway.