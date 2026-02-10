Indore News: Woman Gets Husband Arrested For Selling Ganja By Sending Video To Police Commissioner | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman from the Malharganj area got her husband arrested after accusing him of selling ganja and other drugs to college and hostel students.

On Monday, she informed Commissioner of Police (CP) Santosh Singh about her husband’s illegal activities through WhatsApp. She also sent a video related to the sale of drugs to the CP.

After reviewing the video, CP Singh ordered immediate action. Acting on his directive, police raided his betel (paan) shop in Mahalaxmi Nagar on Monday night and arrested the accused. Police later took him to his house, from where ganja was also seized.

The woman, a resident of Malharganj, said that her husband runs a betel (paan) shop and had been selling ganja and drug packets from home using a weighing scale.

“I have two daughters. Because of my husband’s activities, their education is being badly affected,” she said.

CP Santosh Singh said the woman shared the information via WhatsApp. “She brought this illegal activity to our notice. I instructed the concerned officers to verify the matter and take immediate action,” he said, adding that this incident reflects people’s trust in the police.

He further said that if anyone else is found involved in illegal activities, necessary action will be taken against them.

Woman alleges harassment and assault

The woman further alleged that when she opposed her husband’s illegal business, her husband and in-laws threatened her. She also claimed that on February 4, her husband assaulted her, causing a serious head injury. She had informed police earlier, but no drugs were seized at that time.