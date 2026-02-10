 Indore News: Excise Teams Raid Rural Areas, Seize ‘Unfit For Human Consumption’ Liquor Worth Thousands
The State Excise Department conducted raids in rural Indore to curb the sale of illicit liquor unfit for human consumption. Acting on the district collector’s orders, teams seized country-made liquor and dangerous over-proof spirit from Sanwer and Mhow areas. Cases have been registered, samples sent for testing, and officials said strict monitoring and action will continue.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Excise Teams Raid Rural Areas, Seize ‘Unfit For Human Consumption’ Liquor Worth Thousands | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Excise Department launched a drive in the district’s rural areas to curb the sale of dangerous illicit liquor, officials said on Tuesday. 

Acting on the directives of District Collector Shivam Verma, teams are working to remove spirits declared “unfit for human consumption” and substandard country-made liquor to prevent potential health hazards.

Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari constituted teams under the leadership of Deputy Excise Controller Manoj Agrawal and ADEO Jai Singh Thakur to take action against those involved in the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor.

A team led by Excise Sub-Inspector Triambika Sharma raided Maharajganj Khera village in Sanwer and recovered 10 litres of foul-smelling country-made liquor hidden in bushes. 

An additional 15 litres of dark, suspicious liquor was also seized near a local stream. As the liquor appeared hazardous, it was seized immediately. 

Cases have been registered against the accused, who managed to flee. The seized samples have been sent for forensic examination.

FP Photo

Meanwhile, in the Mhow area, excise officials acted on a tip-off and recovered “Over Proof” (OP) spirit from a stream in Badgonda village. 

OP spirit is a high-strength substance and extremely dangerous for human consumption. Samples were sent to a chemical laboratory for analysis.

Deputy Controller Manoj Agrawal said the department remains on high alert and will continue monitoring rural areas to prevent illegal manufacturing, storage, and transportation of unauthorised liquor. 

He also urged the public to report any suspicious brewing or selling activities to ensure public safety.

