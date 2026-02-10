Indore News: Thieves Steal Gold, Cash Worth ₹60 Lakh While Couple On Vaishno Devi Yatra |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major theft was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday, where accused made away with gold and cash worth over ₹60 lakh.

According to information, the incident took place in Banganga police station area of Indore while they were visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu & Kashmir.

Police informed that the thieves stole gold jewelry worth around ₹25 lakh and cash of ₹35 lakh. The couple discovered the crime on Monday after returning home.

The incident took place in Dagar Mohalla, behind Baneshwari Kund. The homeowners, Manisha and Vinod Yadav, found their house in disarray upon returning from the pilgrimage.

After checking the house, they realised that gold jewelry worth ₹25 lakh and cash of ₹35 lakh were missing and immediately informed the police.

Sources said, Vinod Yadav had recently sold a plot in the Ramnagar area and received ₹35 lakh in cash from the deal, which was kept at home for purchasing a new property.

Police have reached the spot and started investigating. Some suspects have been identified, and the search for the accused is ongoing.

Further details are awaited.