 Indore News: Thieves Steal Gold, Cash Worth ₹60 Lakh While Couple On Vaishno Devi Yatra
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Thieves Steal Gold, Cash Worth ₹60 Lakh While Couple On Vaishno Devi Yatra

Indore News: Thieves Steal Gold, Cash Worth ₹60 Lakh While Couple On Vaishno Devi Yatra

A major robbery was reported in Indore’s Banganga area after thieves stole gold jewellery worth ₹25 lakh and ₹35 lakh in cash from a couple’s house. The incident occurred while the homeowners were on a Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. The cash was from a recent plot sale. Police have begun an investigation and identified some suspects.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Thieves Steal Gold, Cash Worth ₹60 Lakh While Couple On Vaishno Devi Yatra |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major theft was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday, where accused made away with gold and cash worth over ₹60 lakh.

According to information, the incident took place in Banganga police station area of Indore while they were visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu & Kashmir. 

Police informed that the thieves stole gold jewelry worth around ₹25 lakh and cash of ₹35 lakh. The couple discovered the crime on Monday after returning home.

The incident took place in Dagar Mohalla, behind Baneshwari Kund. The homeowners, Manisha and Vinod Yadav, found their house in disarray upon returning from the pilgrimage. 

FPJ Shorts
US ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals Ahead?
US ‘Pressure’ On India Over Energy, Will New Delhi Balance Cheap Russian Oil & Costly LNG Deals Ahead?
Mumbai: Muslim Advocates & Clerics Propose Regulated SOP For Loudspeakers During Ramzan
Mumbai: Muslim Advocates & Clerics Propose Regulated SOP For Loudspeakers During Ramzan
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Trains From CSMT On The Occasion Of Mahashivratri
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Trains From CSMT On The Occasion Of Mahashivratri
Read Also
Indore News: IDA To Spend ₹290 Per Family On Survey To Identify Encroachments
article-image

After checking the house, they realised that gold jewelry worth ₹25 lakh and cash of ₹35 lakh were missing and immediately informed the police.

Sources said, Vinod Yadav had recently sold a plot in the Ramnagar area and received ₹35 lakh in cash from the deal, which was kept at home for purchasing a new property.

Police have reached the spot and started investigating. Some suspects have been identified, and the search for the accused is ongoing.

Further details are awaited.

Read Also
Indore News: Co-op Bank Manager Shoots Self; Dead During House-Sealing Process
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Thieves Steal Gold, Cash Worth ₹60 Lakh While Couple On Vaishno Devi Yatra
Indore News: Thieves Steal Gold, Cash Worth ₹60 Lakh While Couple On Vaishno Devi Yatra
Indore News: Notice Issued To Chief Sanitary Inspector Over Poor Sanitation In Loharpatti
Indore News: Notice Issued To Chief Sanitary Inspector Over Poor Sanitation In Loharpatti
Madhya Pradesh February 10, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warm Afternoons; Light Rain...
Madhya Pradesh February 10, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warm Afternoons; Light Rain...
Indore News: IDA To Spend ₹290 Per Family On Survey To Identify Encroachments
Indore News: IDA To Spend ₹290 Per Family On Survey To Identify Encroachments
MP News: State Ahead Of Other States In PM Mitra Park, Info Given In Rajya Sabha
MP News: State Ahead Of Other States In PM Mitra Park, Info Given In Rajya Sabha