 Indore News: IDA To Spend ₹290 Per Family On Survey To Identify Encroachments
The Indore Development Authority (IDA) will spend Rs 290 per family to conduct a survey identifying encroachments along the proposed MR-12 road, covering around 850 families. The survey, costing nearly Rs 2.5 lakh, aims to smoothen rehabilitation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. MR-12 is a 14-km, 60-metre-wide road linking the bypass to Ujjain Road, including flyovers and a Kanh River bridge.

Tuesday, February 10, 2026
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA) has decided to conduct a detailed survey to identify encroachments affecting its development schemes, particularly the construction of MR-12. The authority will spend Rs 290 per family on the survey, which will cover around 850 families living along the proposed road alignment.

Officials said the survey will begin after approval from the IDA Board and is expected to cost nearly Rs 2.5 lakh. The aim is to identify eligible beneficiaries so that rehabilitation can be carried out smoothly. Under the Pradhan MantriAwasYojana, multi-storey residential buildings will be constructed, and flats allotted to eligible displaced families.

The MR-12 project involves construction of a 60-metre-wide, nearly 14-kilometre-long road, a key infrastructure link connecting the bypass to Ujjain Road and providing an alternative route to MR-10. Construction work has been delayed due to encroachments and ongoing legal and administrative hurdles.

In addition to the road, the project includes flyovers, a railway overbridge, and a high-level bridge over the Kanh River. A private agency has been appointed to conduct the survey and prepare a list of affected families, ensuring transparency in the rehabilitation process.

