 Indore News: Notice Issued To Chief Sanitary Inspector Over Poor Sanitation In Loharpatti
Indore Municipal Corporation has issued a show-cause notice to the chief sanitary inspector (CSI) of Loharpatti, Zone 2, after an inspection revealed poor sanitation and unattended garbage. Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal directed immediate cleaning of the area, reprimanded sanitation staff, and warned that strict action would be taken against officials negligent in maintaining cleanliness.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has issued a show-cause notice to a chief sanitary inspector (CSI) after poor sanitation conditions were found in the Loharpatti area under Zone No 2 during an official inspection on Monday.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an early morning inspection of Zones 14 and 2, including the Bhagirathpura region, accompanied by additional commissioner Narendra Nath Pandey, zonal officers and other departmental officials. During the inspection of Loharpatti, located on Jawahar Marg, garbage was found lying unattended and waste collection was not being carried out on time.

Taking serious note of the lapses, the commissioner reprimanded the concerned sanitation staff and directed that a show-cause notice be issued to the area CSI for negligence in maintaining cleanliness. He also ordered that immediate and thorough cleaning of the entire locality be carried out without delay.

The commissioner reiterated that maintaining cleanliness and timely waste removal are top priorities of the IMC and warned that strict action would be taken against officials found negligent in their duties.

