MP News: Debt-Ridden Former Congress Corporator Consumes Pesticide in Khandwa, Dies |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A former Congress corporator, reportedly troubled by loan sharks and mounting debts, ended his life by consuming sulphas tablets in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Jitu, alias Jitendra Choudhary, a former Congress corporator of Khandwa Municipal Corporation, was a resident of Anand Nagar.

According to reports, Jitu consumed the wheat pesticide at his home at 11 am. His family rushed him to the district hospital in critical condition, where he died during treatment. Upon hearing the news, local Congress leaders gathered at the hospital in support of the grieving family.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Choudhary had been suffering from mental stress and family pressure for a long time. He was being threatened with the sale of his house, which pushed him to take this extreme step. The tehsildar recorded his statement before his death.

In his final moments, he made serious allegations in a dying declaration, accusing Congress leader Ganesh Sakargaye of harassing him over the debts. He claimed that Sakargaye’s actions had mentally shattered him, contributing to his decision to take this extreme step.

The Moghat police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the allegations, focusing on the role of debt collectors in Jitu's tragic end.

Notably, this is not the first such incident in Khandwa. Notably, the city has seen multiple instances of people attempting or completing suicide as a result of moneylender harassment.

The tragedy highlights the urgent need for better support systems for those under financial distress, especially regarding loan recovery process.