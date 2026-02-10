 MP News: Debt-Ridden Former Congress Corporator Consumes Pesticide In Khandwa, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Debt-Ridden Former Congress Corporator Consumes Pesticide In Khandwa, Dies

MP News: Debt-Ridden Former Congress Corporator Consumes Pesticide In Khandwa, Dies

Former Congress corporator Jitendra "Jitu" Choudhary died by suicide in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, after consuming sulphas tablets. Reportedly pressured by mounting debts and harassment from loan sharks, Jitu’s dying declaration specifically accused Congress leader Ganesh Sakargaye of mental torture. Police have registered a case and are investigating the roles of those involved in his tragic death.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Debt-Ridden Former Congress Corporator Consumes Pesticide in Khandwa, Dies |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A former Congress corporator, reportedly troubled by loan sharks and mounting debts, ended his life by consuming sulphas tablets in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Jitu, alias Jitendra Choudhary, a former Congress corporator of Khandwa Municipal Corporation, was a resident of Anand Nagar.

According to reports, Jitu consumed the wheat pesticide at his home at 11 am. His family rushed him to the district hospital in critical condition, where he died during treatment. Upon hearing the news, local Congress leaders gathered at the hospital in support of the grieving family.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Choudhary had been suffering from mental stress and family pressure for a long time. He was being threatened with the sale of his house, which pushed him to take this extreme step. The tehsildar recorded his statement before his death.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BJP Leader Vivekanand Gupta Issues Stern Warning Against Extortion By Housing Societies Collecting Illegal Fees For Occupation Certificates
Mumbai News: BJP Leader Vivekanand Gupta Issues Stern Warning Against Extortion By Housing Societies Collecting Illegal Fees For Occupation Certificates
New Zealand's KKR Duo Tim Seifert & Finn Allen Set Record For Biggest Partnership In T20 World Cup History
New Zealand's KKR Duo Tim Seifert & Finn Allen Set Record For Biggest Partnership In T20 World Cup History
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Flight Fares From Indian & Pakistani Cities To Colombo Spike After Pakistan's U-Turn On Boycott
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Flight Fares From Indian & Pakistani Cities To Colombo Spike After Pakistan's U-Turn On Boycott
Majority Of Parents And Educators Demand Integration Of Internet Safety Into Core School Curriculum Amid AI-Driven Digital Threats
Majority Of Parents And Educators Demand Integration Of Internet Safety Into Core School Curriculum Amid AI-Driven Digital Threats

In his final moments, he made serious allegations in a dying declaration, accusing Congress leader Ganesh Sakargaye of harassing him over the debts. He claimed that Sakargaye’s actions had mentally shattered him, contributing to his decision to take this extreme step.

The Moghat police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the allegations, focusing on the role of debt collectors in Jitu's tragic end.

Read Also
MP News: Purification Rituals Held After Youth Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur, Accused...
article-image

Notably, this is not the first such incident in Khandwa. Notably, the city has seen multiple instances of people attempting or completing suicide as a result of moneylender harassment.

The tragedy highlights the urgent need for better support systems for those under financial distress, especially regarding loan recovery process.

Read Also
MP News: Five Including Woman Arrested After Honey Trap Gang Assaults, Blackmails Businessman,...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Debt-Ridden Former Congress Corporator Consumes Pesticide In Khandwa, Dies
MP News: Debt-Ridden Former Congress Corporator Consumes Pesticide In Khandwa, Dies
Indore News: ‘Swachhta Ke Hum Ban Gaye Hain Guru,’ Says Indore’s New Swachhta Anthem -- VIDEO
Indore News: ‘Swachhta Ke Hum Ban Gaye Hain Guru,’ Says Indore’s New Swachhta Anthem -- VIDEO
Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Man, 2-Year-Old Girl Die; Toll Rises To 35
Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Man, 2-Year-Old Girl Die; Toll Rises To 35
Indore News: Woman Gets Husband Arrested For Selling Ganja By Sending Video To Police Commissioner
Indore News: Woman Gets Husband Arrested For Selling Ganja By Sending Video To Police Commissioner
Indore News: Excise Teams Raid Rural Areas, Seize ‘Unfit’ Country-Made Liquor Worth Thousands
Indore News: Excise Teams Raid Rural Areas, Seize ‘Unfit’ Country-Made Liquor Worth Thousands