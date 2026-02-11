 Indore Crypto Trader Robbery: Cops Among Three Sent To Jail; One On Police Remand
Three accused, including two constables, were sent to jail and a fourth placed on two-day police remand for robbing a crypto trader of Rs 6 lakh in Indore. The accused lured the victim under the pretext of buying cryptocurrency, abducted him, and forced a digital transfer of Rs 4 lakh. Both cops have been suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated.

Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have sent three accused , including two constables, to jail and obtained a two-day police remand for a fourth accused. The accused were booked for robbing a crypto trader of Rs 6 lakh under Palasia police station limits.

The accused allegedly lured the victim under the pretext of purchasing cryptocurrency (USDT). They then abducted him, forced a digital transfer of 4,000 USDT (approximately Rs 4 lakh), and robbed him of Rs 2 lakh in cash.

ACP Tushar Singh said that the police arrested constable Mukesh Malviya, constable Avinash Chandravanshi, Sahil, and Naved Lodhi. While Mukesh, Avinash, and Sahil have been sent to jail, Naved remains in police custody for further interrogation. During questioning, the accused policemen claimed they had approached the complainant to catch him for an alleged illegal act. The police also reportedly recovered Rs 1 lakh stolen cash.

Constable Mukesh Malviya was line-attached to the DCP (Zone-2) office, while constable Avinash was posted at the MIG police station. DCP (Zone-2) Kumar Prateek said that both constables have been suspended, and a formal departmental inquiry will be initiated against them.

Indore Crypto Trader Robbery: Cops Among Three Sent To Jail; One On Police Remand
