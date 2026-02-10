 MP News: No Admit Cards Issued, School’s Laxity Costs 23 Students Their Future In Khargone
Negligence by Gayatri Vidyapeeth Higher Secondary School in Bhikangaon left 23 Class X and XII students unable to sit for board exams after the school failed to submit fees on time. With no admit cards issued, parents protested and demanded accountability. Authorities, including the Collector and MLA, called for the school’s licence cancellation, and legal action, including an FIR, is underway.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Gross negligence by the management of Gayatri Vidyapeeth Higher Secondary School in Bhikangaon left 23 Class X and XII students ineligible to appear for their board exams after the school failed to submit the examination fees on time.

As per reports, the school allegedly failed to submit the examination fees on time and deposited the late fees without the Board of Secondary Education’s permission.

As Class 12 board exams commenced on Tuesday, students were left high and dry without admit cards. The board issued a definitive letter stating that since the school bypassed official protocols, no further admit cards would be issued.

Desperate parents blocked the national highway until 1.30 am on Monday and have been visiting administrative offices since. 

Collector Bhavya Mittal and MLA Jhuma Solanki called for the immediate cancellation of the school’s licence.

Tehsildar Ravindra Singh Chauhan confirmed that legal proceedings and an FIR against the school operator are being initiated. Parents, feeling betrayed and have demanded accountability from the school.

