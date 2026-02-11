 Indore Banker Suicide: Gun Sent For FSL Examination; Police To Take Family’s Statements
Police have sent the double-barrel gun of Hemant Brahmavanshi, a 51-year-old cooperative bank manager who allegedly committed suicide, to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. The incident occurred during a property attachment over a Rs 1.95 crore loan. Investigations are ongoing, and police will record statements from the family before questioning bank officials involved.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Indore Banker Suicide: Gun Sent For FSL Examination; Police To Take Family’s Statements | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have sent the double-barrel gun to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination following the suicide of a cooperative bank manager. The manager allegedly shot himself during an attachment proceeding initiated by officials from a nationalised bank.

The deceased was identified as Hemant Brahmavanshi (51), a resident of Scheme Number 74-C. Brahmavanshi served as an officer at a city branch of the Indore Premier Co-operative Bank.

DCP Kumar Prateek said that Hemant allegedly shot himself in the head with his licensed firearm after bank employees arrived at his residence to seal the property. The action followed a court order related to a mortgage loan of Rs 1.95 crore. Police have secured the weapon for forensic analysis, and a detailed investigation is underway.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said that statements from family members have not yet been recorded, as they are still processing the tragedy. "The police will summon the family to record their statements before questioning the bank employees," TI Patel added.

article-image

The deceased’s wife and son were present at the home during the incident. His son told police that Hemant had been unwell and was resting in bed at the time. Hemant reportedly requested that the bank officials grant him one additional day to deposit the loan amount. According to family members, he became visibly distressed and mentally disturbed after his plea was denied.

